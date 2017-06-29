'Dunkirk' Breakout Fionn Whitehead Boards Sebastian Schipper's 'Caravan'
Fionn Whitehead, the rising British actor whose big screen debut lands next month as the lead in Christopher Nolan's WWII epic Dunkirk , has found himself another major role. The 20-year-old is set to star in Caravan , the next project from Sebastian Schipper.
