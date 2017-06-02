Domestic violence: Women have a big role to play - Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie, son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has added his voice concerning the rising cases of domestic violence in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The talented actor who posted a video on his Instagram page said, although he does not support domestic violence, he feels that women have a big role to play in making sure that it does not happen.
