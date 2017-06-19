Directors Guild Elects Thomas Schlamme as New President
Director Thomas Schlamme has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America as voted by the delegates at the Guild's national biennial convention at the DGA national headquarters in Los Angeles. "It is a tremendous honor to be chosen by my peers to lead our Guild, and I greatly look forward to taking on the challenges facing our membership and industry," Schlamme said after the vote.
