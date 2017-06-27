'Deadpool 2' Gets Underway Shooting

Star Ryan Reynolds on Monday shared a photo of the slate for day one on the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 Marvel anti-hero hit. The actor who perfectly embodies the Merc with a Mouth got Deadpool fans all in a tizzy about a week ago when he shared a photo of Deadpool hanging out in front of the X-Mansion in a similar pose to the one Spider-Man strikes on one of the Homecoming posters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.