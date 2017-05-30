Dan Aykroyd Blasts 'Ghostbusters' Director Paul Feig: "He Will Not Be ...
The star of the original movie said Feig, who directed the 2016 reboot, spent too much, making a sequel economically unfeasible. Taking aim at director Paul Feig, Dan Aykroyd said today that there will be no sequel to last year's Ghostbusters reboot because Feig spent too much money shooting the film and that "he will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon."
