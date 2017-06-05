'Daily Show' Correspondent Blasts Meg...

'Daily Show' Correspondent Blasts Megyn Kelly as a "Pretty, Race-Baiting Puppet"

On Monday night's The Daily Show on Comedy Central, host Trevor Noah recapped Megyn Kelly's Sunday night interview with Vladimir Putin . Daily Show correspondent Michelle Wolf, however, was not pleased about Kelly's return to television on her new NBC series.

