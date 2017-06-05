Cosby Sexual-Assault Trial Day 3: And...

Cosby Sexual-Assault Trial Day 3: Andrea Constand Denies Romance Before Alleged Assault

Bill Cosby's chief accuser on Wednesday denied they had a romantic relationship before he allegedly drugged and assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home. The defense resumed its cross-examination of Andrea Constand one day after she broke her long public silence about Cosby by testifying that the comedian gave her three blue pills and then violated her with his fingers in 2004 as she lay paralyzed, unable to tell him to stop.

