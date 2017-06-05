Cosby Accuser's Mother, Lawyer Bolster Story He Drugged, Assaulted Her on Trial's Second Day

Kelly Johnson had testified that she lost consciousness soon after Cosby pressured her to take a large white pill and said that when she awoke, Cosby was naked and forced her to sexually gratify him with her hand. A woman's claim that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually abused her at a Los Angeles hotel two decades ago was bolstered by her mother and a workers' compensation lawyer Tuesday, Day 2 of the comedian's trial.

