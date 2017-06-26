Comedian Mimicko, Glitz Entertainment sign mgt deal
Glitz Entertainment and Promotions has signed a management agreement with a Nigerian Comedian Anton Mitchual, popularly known as "Mimicko". The agreement was signed last Thursday, at the Glitz Event Center in Lekki, Lagos, and was witnessed by representatives of both parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|13 hr
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC