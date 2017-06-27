Clive Davis, Judd Apatow Docs Head Up newportFILM Festival Lineup
Highlights include Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio's 'May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers,' a behind-the-scenes look at the story of the beloved folk-rock group. Clive Davis, prima ballerina Wendy Whelan and director Rory Kennedy are among the guests that will participate in this summer's newportFILM festival.
