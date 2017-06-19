CineEurope: Lionsgate Teases 'Robin Hood,' 'Soldado,' 'Entebbe,' 'Captive State'
Audiences were treated to a bumper assortment of never-before-seen footage at Lionsgate's presentation on the third day of CineEurope in Barcelona on Wednesday. Among the upcoming titles teased with exclusive clips at the show were Working Title's hostage thriller Entebbe , starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl, the Sicario sequel Soldado , reuniting Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, Jerry Bruckheimer's all-star Afghan war drama Horse Soldiers , The Glass Castle , starring Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson and based on the bestselling memoir by Jeanette Wallis, and alien occupation thriller Captive State.
