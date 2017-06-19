CineEurope: eOne Pushes 'Detroit,' 'Suburbicon,' 'Death of Stalin,' 'Molly's Game,' 'Stan & Ollie'

The mini-major- buoyed by its biggest box office year to date - also hyped up its Narnia franchise revival, 'The Silver Chair.' After its most successful year in history, with a 2016 global box office haul in excess of $320 million, EntertainmentOne used the fourth day of the CineEurope trade show to showcase its upcoming slate of movies set to be released across its international territories and from its own production arm.

