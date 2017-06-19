CineEurope: eOne Pushes 'Detroit,' 'Suburbicon,' 'Death of Stalin,' 'Molly's Game,' 'Stan & Ollie'
The mini-major- buoyed by its biggest box office year to date - also hyped up its Narnia franchise revival, 'The Silver Chair.' After its most successful year in history, with a 2016 global box office haul in excess of $320 million, EntertainmentOne used the fourth day of the CineEurope trade show to showcase its upcoming slate of movies set to be released across its international territories and from its own production arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC