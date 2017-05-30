Chance the Rapper Asks HBO to Drop Bill Maher
Chance the Rapper is asking HBO to stop airing Real Time With Bill Maher after the host said the N-word on the Friday night airing of his show. The tweet has been retweeted over 9,000 times and favorited by more than 27,000 Twitter users since posting.
