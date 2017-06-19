Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad Fight Bigotry in Gritty First Trailer for 'Marshall'
The 'Black Panther' star steps into the role of the first African-American Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall, in the upcoming biopic. Just weeks after the Black Panther teaser debuted online and drove fans wild, Chadwick Boseman is back in the first trailer for Marshall .
