Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to ...

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to Host CMA Awards for 10th Straight Year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards will take place from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ABC on Nov. 8, and for the 10th straight year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will share hosting duties. Aside from Vince Gill's 12-year run as host from 1992-2003, Underwood and Paisley own the longest reign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC