Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to Host CMA Awards for 10th Straight Year
The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards will take place from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ABC on Nov. 8, and for the 10th straight year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will share hosting duties. Aside from Vince Gill's 12-year run as host from 1992-2003, Underwood and Paisley own the longest reign.
