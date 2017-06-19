Carrie Fisher Had Cocaine and Opiates in Her System at Time of Death
Despite the substances discovered through toxicology tests, the medical examiner said it was unclear how much of a role those played in her death. Carrie Fisher had cocaine and opiates in her system when she died of a heart attack last December, according to a coroner's report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter .
