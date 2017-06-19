Cant died at Denville Hall, a retirement home often used by those in the entertainment industry
A statement from the family said: "It is with great sadness that we, his family, have to announce that Brian Cant has died aged 83 at Denville Hall. "Brian was best known and well-loved for his children's programmes Play School and Play Away and was honoured by Bafta in 2010.
