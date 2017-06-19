Cannes Lions: Fox Adopting YouTube's Six-Second Ad Format
"This is the first time that a broadcast television company has committed to the ad format, which YouTube introduced last year," the companies said. 21st Century Fox's Fox Networks Group and Google's YouTube on Tuesday unveiled at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that Fox will be adopting the online giant's Six Second Ad format.
