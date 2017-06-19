Booze, Sex and Legal Drama: How the 'Bachelor' Scandal Could Reshape Reality TV

An allegation of sexual misconduct could put producers on notice that they're responsible for contestant behavior on set, "even if it might make for great TV." To any lawyer who regularly investigates sexual misconduct in college or corporate settings, the premise of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise is a legal minefield: Men and women who were romantically rejected on national television are sent to a Mexican resort and supplied with a seemingly endless well of free booze for a second chance at finding love.

