Billy Bob Thornton on His 'Goliath' Character: "He Knows What It's...
Billy Bob Thornton on His 'Goliath' Character: "He Knows What It's Like to Be Somebody, and Right Now He's Not" "The hardest thing on 'Goliath' was learning what all this legal stuff meant, and once I knew what it meant, then you feel like a lawyer," Thornton told THR. Billy Bob Thornton says he was drawn to his role on Goliath because he could relate to the lead character.
