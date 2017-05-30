Bill O'Reilly's 'Killing Patton' Movie Scrapped by Fox's Nat Geo Network
The latest film adaptation from O'Reilly's best-selling 'Killing' series was first announced in 2015 and had been slated for 2019. Less than two months after Fox News severed ties with Bill O'Reilly amid multiple sexual harassment claims, corporate cousin National Geographic Channel has dropped plans for the latest movie in O'Reilly's successful Killing franchise, opting not to move forward with Killing Patton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|Wed
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC