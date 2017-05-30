Bill O'Reilly's 'Killing Patton' Movi...

Bill O'Reilly's 'Killing Patton' Movie Scrapped by Fox's Nat Geo Network

12 hrs ago

The latest film adaptation from O'Reilly's best-selling 'Killing' series was first announced in 2015 and had been slated for 2019. Less than two months after Fox News severed ties with Bill O'Reilly amid multiple sexual harassment claims, corporate cousin National Geographic Channel has dropped plans for the latest movie in O'Reilly's successful Killing franchise, opting not to move forward with Killing Patton.

Chicago, IL

