Bill Maher Has Said the N-Word on TV Before

Bill Maher has come under fire for his use of a racial slur on Friday night's episode of Real Time , when he responded to Sen. Ben Sasse's question, "Would you like to come work in the field with us?" by saying, "Work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n - er." Maher apologized on Saturday following HBO's condemnation , in which the channel called Maher's use of the word "completely inexcusable."

