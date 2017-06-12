Bill Cosby Mistrial: Hollywood Report...

Bill Cosby Mistrial: Hollywood Reporter Legal Experts Debate How It Happened and What's Next

"Are either of you surprised? Can't say I am," says THR senior editor Eriq Gardner as a trio of trial watchers discuss the reasons for the hung jury, the celebrity factor and whether a re-trial makes sense: "It's always nearly impossible to predict what a dozen jurors are going to decide." After five days of deliberation, the Pennslyvania jury tasked with deciding whether Bill Cosby is guilty of sexually assaulting ex-Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004 announced today it was "hopelessly deadlocked" and could not reach a verdict.

