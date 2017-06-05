Bill Cosby Arrives With TV Daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam as Sexual-Assault Trial Begins
Holding a wooden cane, Cosby got to the courthouse around 8:40 a.m. Monday, amid a heavy media presence, and smiled but said nothing when someone asked how he was feeling. Accompanied into the courthouse by a member of the TV family who cemented his nice-guy image as America's Dad, Bill Cosby went on trial Monday on sexual assault charges, his legacy and his freedom on the line.
