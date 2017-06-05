Ariana Grande Thanks Fans in Paris as She Resumes Her Tour After Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris on Wednesday for her first official headlining concert show since a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester last month killed 22 and injured dozens. After the AccorHotels Arena concert, the singer posted a photo to Instagram thanking Paris and saying she is "grateful to be back."
