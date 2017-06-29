Andy Serkis' Directorial Debut 'Breathe' to Open London Film Fest

Andy Serkis following in the footsteps of Amma Asanta last year and Sarah Gavron in 2015 will provide the curtain raiser for the event's 61st edition, this time with his directorial debut, Breathe . Based on the true story of British advocate for the disabled Robert Cavendish, the film stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

