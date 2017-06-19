'American Assassin' Trailer: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton Fight Terrorists
Dylan O'Brien meets Michael Keaton and has a lot to worry about in the first full length trailer for action-thriller American Assassin. There are the terrorist cells they have to infiltrate, 15 kilos of missing plutonium and a rogue agent named Ghost, played by Taylor Kitsch, that is after Keaton's Cold War veteran Stan Hurley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC