Amazon Unveils First Indian Original Series 'Inside Edge'
The drama series, set in the world of Indian professional cricket, will stream live worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from July 10. Amazon this week unveiled a teaser for its first Indian original drama series, Inside Edge , which seeks to capitalize on the country's national sporting obsession, cricket. The series will launch on July 10 and will stream on Prime Video worldwide in over 200 countries.
