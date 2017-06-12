Alex Jones Releases Megyn Kelly Audio Online Ahead of NBC Broadcast
Infowars host Alex Jones is taking new measures to set things straight about his interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly, set to air Sunday. On Thursday night, Jones leaked audio of what he says was his private, pre-interview conversation with Kelly online to clarify what he referred to as "misrepresenting" him in the official interview.
