Al Gore Blasts Trump for Exiting Paris Climate Deal
With his new documentary 'An Inconvenient Sequel' about to be released, the former vice president calls the move "reckless and indefensible." Al Gore and the producers behind the new documentary about climate change, An Inconvenient Sequel, shot back at the news today that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.
