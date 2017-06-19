ABC Studios International Inks Deal with Australia's Hoodlum Entertainment
The Disney-owned studio has signed a worldwide first-look deal with Australian production company Hoodlum Entertainment. Under the deal, ABC Studios International and Hoodlum will develop new content for the global international marketplace, including the U.S. Disney Media Distribution will have international rights across all media for productions as a result of the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC