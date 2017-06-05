ABC "Pink Slime" Trial Opens With Scathing Attacks on Media Bias, Corporate Secrecy
The highly anticipated proceeding gets underway with Beef Products Inc. telling jurors that the broadcaster killed much of its business with a series of reports in March 2012. Where's the beef? The question brings to mind the popular 1980s slogan of the fast food chain Wendy's that made its way into politics courtesy of a 1984 presidential debate.
