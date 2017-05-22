Zack Snyder Steps Down From 'Justice League' to Deal With Family Tragedy
The filmmaker's daughter died by suicide in March, prompting him to take a break from work and hire Joss Whedon to finish the Warner Bros. superhero pic: "I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me."
