Why 'Baywatch' Drowned at the Box Office
The R-rated comedy that had the combined star power of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, could barely stay afloat at the Memorial Day box office after being savaged by reviewers. Crippled by critics, the R-rated adaptation of the classic TV action-drama debuted to a dismal $23 million over the long Memorial Day weekend , well behind expectations.
