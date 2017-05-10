White House Movie Theater Now Part of East Wing Tours
"I believe everyone who takes the time to visit and tour the White House should have as much access to its rich history and wonderful traditions as possible," said first lady Melania in announcing the new addition. For the first time, public tours of the White House East Wing will now include a peek inside the plush private theater where countless presidents have watched movies.
