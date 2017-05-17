TV Upfronts: How the Studios Fared in the Most Vertically Aligned Season Yet
The gap between studios narrows as the five broadcast networks fill fewer holes on their schedules with content that's largely produced in-house. In a television universe of diminishing viewership returns and greater focus on streaming, international and other revenue streams, the Big Four networks relied more on ownership this upfronts season than ever before.
