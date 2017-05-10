Trump Threatens to Cancel White House Press Briefings

President Donald Trump issued a warning to the press amid a flurry of early morning tweets sent from his personal account Friday. After tweeting that the "Fake Media is working overtime today!" the president, whose administration is dealing with the aftermath of Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, defended his surrogates and threatened to cancel all future White House press briefings, which he used in quotation marks, for the "sake of accuracy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.