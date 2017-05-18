Tom Cruise's 'American Made' Producers Face Insurer's Lawsuit Over Plane Crash Deaths

Great American Insurance Company asserts it has no duty to cover a fatal accident from September 2015 partly because the aircraft transporting crewmembers was "used for an unlawful purpose." The various production companies behind American Made , the forthcoming Doug Liman film starring Tom Cruise as a pilot recruited by the CIA in the 1980s to try to capture drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, have hit some turbulence while facing two wrongful death lawsuits.

