Tom Cruise's 'American Made' Producers Face Insurer's Lawsuit Over Plane Crash Deaths
Great American Insurance Company asserts it has no duty to cover a fatal accident from September 2015 partly because the aircraft transporting crewmembers was "used for an unlawful purpose." The various production companies behind American Made , the forthcoming Doug Liman film starring Tom Cruise as a pilot recruited by the CIA in the 1980s to try to capture drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, have hit some turbulence while facing two wrongful death lawsuits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC