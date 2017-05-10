"The Truth Behind The mask" New Book exposing corruption within the film industry worldwide.
The founder of the Universal Film & Festival Organization, Tyrone D Murphy is currently writing a book on corruption within the entertainment industry. LA, HOLLYWOOD, USA, May 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- This book will change the industry for many years to come as people will simply have the knowledge to force change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
