The Obamas: The Kardashians 2.0

The Obamas: The Kardashians 2.0

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

One need not to have watched the long-running reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians to know what it sells, what it represents or what it says about American culture. Since its debut in 2007, the show is a sort of flashing neon light warning about the failure of our educational system, and our intellectual and critical decline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr 28 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr 22 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC