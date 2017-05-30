'The Handmaid's Tale' Showrunner and ...

'The Handmaid's Tale' Showrunner and Writer Talk Recreating That Famous Scene

Following the standalone seventh episode of The Handmaid's Tale, in which viewers learned exactly what happened to Luke following his separation from June/Offred , the eighth installment of the Hulu drama returned to Gilead and the ongoing power struggle between Offred and The Commander . Taking one of the most memorable scenes from Margaret Atwood's novel on which the show is based, "Jezebels" featured The Commander prettying Offred up and sneaking her out of the house and into the sordid gentleman's club Jezebels, where she ran into her best friend from a former life, Moira .

