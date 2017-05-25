'The Dragon's Defense' ('La defensa del dragon'): Film Review | Cannes 2017
A downbeat ensemble drama about three luckless old friends adrift in lives of quiet desperation, The Dragon's Defense delivers more subtle pleasures than it might initially promise. But Colombian writer-director Natalia Santa's debut feature, which premiered in Cannes in the Director's Fortnight, is still a little too understated for its own good.
