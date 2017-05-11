The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in the Entertainment Industry

For retail investors, the U.S. entertainment industry is concentrated around a handful of highly successful public companies, which I reviewed in another recent piece . Let's focus today on two companies I'm particularly bullish on -- dividend standouts Comcast How's this for counterintuitive? Disney may not be the best income investment in media, but it is one of my two favorite total-return picks in the media industry today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.