Sydney Festival: Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled,' Raoul Peck's ...
Michael Haneke's 'Happy End' and Aki Kaurismaki's 'The Other Side of Hope' are amongst the twelve films competing for the 10th Sydney Film Prize. Hot on their heels of their upcoming world premieres at Cannes, Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled and Michael Haneke's Happy End , will compete for the Sydney Film Festival's top prize.
