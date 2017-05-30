SXSW Winner 'The Light of the Moon' Picked Up by Imagination Worldwide
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Stephanie Beatriz stars in the story that takes place in the aftermath of a sexual assault. Imagination Worldwide, the Los Angeles-based distribution company with an emphasis on female storytelling, has picked up the worldwide rights to rape drama The Light of the Moon.
