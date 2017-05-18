Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Again...

Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Against Julian Assange

"U.K. refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a U.S. extradition warrant for Julian Assange," WikiLeaks tweeted. "Focus now moves to U.K." Sweden's top prosecutor said Friday she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

Chicago, IL

