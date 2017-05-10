'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst on How Latest Blindside Victim's Game Fell Apart
"You have to constantly remind your alliance of your loyalty to them," Probst tells THR about why the latest person was voted out. When it comes to the matter of "legacy," Sierra Dawn Thomas walks away from Survivor: Game Changers with a mixed bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC