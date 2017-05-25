South Korean Filmmakers Mourn Late Bu...

South Korean Filmmakers Mourn Late Busan Co-Founder Kim Ji-seok

The deputy director's unexpected death reignited the debate on artistic freedom in the country as well as raised pertinent questions on the future direction of the troubled Asian festival. South Korean filmmakers gathered in Busan on Monday for the memorial service of Kim Ji-seok, co-founder, deputy director and head programmer of Busan International Film Festival who passed earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

