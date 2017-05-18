Sony Dismisses First L.A. Reid Loyalist
Sony dismissed Epic Records' executive VP of media and strategic development Laura Swanson Thursday , sources told Billboard , a week after the Epic CEO L.A. Reid departed amid allegations of sexual harassment . Swanson has been a devotee of the 60-year-old Reid for nearly two decades, first working with him as a publicist at Arista Records and then following him to Universal's Island Def Jam and to Epic in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC