Sony Dismisses First L.A. Reid Loyalist

Sony dismissed Epic Records' executive VP of media and strategic development Laura Swanson Thursday , sources told Billboard , a week after the Epic CEO L.A. Reid departed amid allegations of sexual harassment . Swanson has been a devotee of the 60-year-old Reid for nearly two decades, first working with him as a publicist at Arista Records and then following him to Universal's Island Def Jam and to Epic in 2014.

