SAG-AFTRA and Studios to Start Formal Negotiations Wednesday
AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday announced that they will begin negotiations on successor agreements to the union's TV/theatrical contracts on Wednesday at AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks. The existing three-year contracts expire June 30. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union's negotiating committee, with national executive director David White serving as SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|5 hr
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC