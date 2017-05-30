SAG-AFTRA and Studios to Start Formal Negotiations Wednesday

AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday announced that they will begin negotiations on successor agreements to the union's TV/theatrical contracts on Wednesday at AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks. The existing three-year contracts expire June 30. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union's negotiating committee, with national executive director David White serving as SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator.

